The Funeral Mass for Paul Holland will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake City with Father Matthew Fasnacht officiating. Burial will follow the service in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Lake City.
Paul Victor Holland, 57, of Lake City, passed away at his home on Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020, with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with stomach cancer. He was born Sept. 9, 1962, in Rochester to Victor and Thelma (Olson) Holland. He grew up in the Kellogg area, and attended school at Kellogg Elementary, St. Felix Jr. High, and graduated from Wabasha Kellogg High School in 1981. He went on and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a degree in music. On May 21, 1994, he married Amy Thornton in Lake City.
Paul was an instrumental music teacher starting his teaching career in 1986 in Bayfield, Wis., and then taught in Durand, Wis. After leaving Durand, he worked for his father at Holland Construction for one year and then taught at Elgin-Millville High School in Elgin. In the fall of 2001, he started teaching at Lincoln High School in Lake City. Paul had a great love for music and especially loved "marching band." Paul played in several bands including Revenge, Cadillac Ranch, Souvenir and Backlash. They played in local night clubs and area celebrations.
Paul was extremely active in his community serving on the Water Ski Days Committee and was co-chairman of the parade for many years. He was also the MC of the Kellogg Watermelon Queen Festival, and DJ for many years. He was honored to receive the key to the City of Lake City in 2020. Paul was an outdoorsman, enjoying deer hunting and turkey hunting on the family farm. Paul especially looked forward to spending time with his 91 year old mother, hunting deer on the family farm every year. He especially loved being with family.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Amy Holland, son, Victor, and daughter, Dorothy, all of Lake City; his mother, Thelma Holland of Kellogg; a brother, James (Carol) Holland of Minneapolis; and a sister, Patti Holland (Donny) of Kellogg. He was preceded in death by his father.
Friends and family may visit from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake City and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
The family prefers memorials to "The Paul Holland Memorial Music Scholarship" in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com.