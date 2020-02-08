Paul Loveday, Jr., 78, of Kasson, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital -- Rochester, Saint Marys Campus.
Paul Milton Loveday, Jr. was born Sept. 13, 1941, in Knoxville, Tenn., to Paul (Sr.) and Charlsie (Lane) Loveday. Following high school, Paul joined the U.S. Army, where he completed nurses training and worked as a registered nurse for 30 years.
Paul was united in marriage to Jill Haavisto on July 26, 1964, in Bessemer, Mich. Together, they had two children, Missy and Bill. They lived as a family in Kasson. Paul enjoyed watching movies, home stereo systems, the Minnesota Vikings and southern cooking. He was very fond of his two beloved dogs, Calli and Molly (deceased). He especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter, Missy of Eagan; son, Bill of Kasson; grandchildren, Cody Loveday, Dakota Walters, Daewson Walters and Finn Walters; siblings, Charollete Mulkey of Kentucky, Timothy Allen, Patsy Ann and Bob Key, all of Knoxville, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Hilda Loveday of Knoxville, Tenn.; and cousin, Billy Ray Loveday. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Jill (2017), and brothers, Melvin and James "J.B." Beecher.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Mahn Family Funeral Home - Rochester Chapel, 1624 37th St. NW, Rochester, Minnesota 55901, with Dr. Bruce Buller officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 and one hour before the service Monday at Mahn Family Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester with Military Honors by the Kasson American Legion Post #333. Online condolences are welcome and may be written at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.