Pearl Karine Sukke, 90, of Rochester, passed away peacefully of dementia on Jan. 6, 2020, at Samaritan Bethany Home on Eighth in Rochester.
Pearl was born Nov. 24, 1929, in Austin to Knute and Petra Knutson. She was a graduate of Austin High School and Austin Junior College. In 1950, Pearl started working at Mayo Clinic as a medical secretary. She retired in 1985.
On Dec. 5, 1953, Pearl married Don Sukke in Austin. They farmed in Grand Meadow for two years and then moved to Rochester.
Pearl enjoyed music of any kind. She had the radio on continuously. She played the violin in her high school orchestra. Pearl enjoyed church hymns, music from the 1950s and '60s era, and country music. She loved to square dance and ballroom dance. Weekly, Pearl and her husband, Don, would attend dances held in the Rochester area. She loved to knit sweaters and afghans for herself and family members; Norwegian patterns were her specialty. She also enjoyed sewing clothes for herself and others.
Pearl and her husband enjoyed traveling the United States, Norway, and the Philippines. She was an avid sports fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Twins, and her son's and grandchildren's sporting events. Pearl and her husband were avid members of the Rochester Senior Center, where they enjoyed attending activities and volunteering.
Pearl is survived by her daughter, Marcia (John) Hockert of Rochester; son, Steve (Ligaya) Sukke of Sunnyvale, Calif.; five grandchildren, Trevor (Heather) Hockert, Mike Hockert, Sarah (Brandon Elias) Hockert, Marc Sukke, and Phillip Sukke; six great-grandchildren, Emma, Logan, Lucy, Maliea, Luka, and August; one great-grandchild on the way; and two nieces, Marilyn McCall and Kathy Sukke.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Don, who passed away on Jan. 6, 2014.
Pearl's family would like to thank the staff at Samaritan Bethany Home and Seasons Hospice for the great care and support they provided for our mother during her last two years.
The funeral service for Pearl will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester with Pastor Ben Loos officiating. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester following lunch.
Memorials are preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Samaritan Bethany Home on Eighth or Seasons Hospice of Rochester.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.