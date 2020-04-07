Peter L. Kierland, 79, passed away on April 1, 2020, in Boise, Idaho after a brief illness.
Pete was born in Rochester, Minn., on July 7, 1940, the son of Dr. Robert and Margaret Kierland. He attended Folwell Elementary, Central Junior High School, and Rochester High School, where he was on the swim team and the wrestling team, and senior class president, graduating in 1958. Pete went on to receive his BA from the University of Colorado in 1962. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. After his undergraduate studies, Pete served as an officer in the U.S. Navy serving in Adak, Alaska and Coos Bay, Oregon. Pete later finished his education by getting an MBA in 1973 from his beloved Boise State University. He retired from U.S. Bank in Boise as Senior Vice President of Trust Support Systems in 1995.
Pete was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, and also a very successful youth soccer coach. He loved cheering on his grandkids at soccer and lacrosse games and swim meets.
In 1991, Pete married Lisa O'Leary, his inseparable companion until his death. Pete and Lisa loved to travel, and they were constantly planning new adventures. Pete was a huge BSU fan and was proud that he held the same football stadium seats for 49 years. Along with traveling, Pete loved baking his salted caramel brownies and serving his "killer" margaritas.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Robert and Margaret (Lytle) Kierland. He is survived by his wife, Lisa (O'Leary) Kierland; his sister, Marcia (Kierland) Henry (Burke); his children, Kelley (Kierland) Wolff (Matt), Brian Kierland, Peter Kierland (Danielle), Tara Greenberg (Stan), and Erin Griffin (Tim); 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews including: Lisa McCally-Sprague, Cray McCally and John McCally, formerly of Rochester.
A celebration of life is planned for a later time. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Relyea Funeral Chapel in Boise. In lieu of flowers, Pete would have preferred you make a donation to a charity of your choice.