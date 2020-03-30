Peter Nicholas White, 50-years-old, of Austin, passed away Thursday evening at his farm.
Peter was born April 15, 1969, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Marcene and Dennis White. He attended Keokuk High School. After high school, he worked at Steel Castings in Keokuk, before moving to Minnesota. He lived in Mantorville for a few years, later purchasing a farm between Brownsdale and Lansing. Peter worked at McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Oshkosh for the past 27 years. Peter was an accomplished welder. He traveled to Europe for the company on a few occasions to assist in overseas manufacturing.
Peter enjoyed spending time on his farm, always working on something, fishing, and playing with nieces and nephews at family gatherings. He was very kind, thoughtful, and willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Peter is survived by his 13 siblings, Albert White of Park Rapids, Mary Jefferson of Rochester, David White, Betty (Robert) Flick, of Keokuk, Iowa, Martha DeMarco of Charlotte, N.C., Phillip White of Clarks Grove, Patricia Clark of Sacramento, Calif., Pauline White of Dubuque, Iowa, Cynthia White of Sacramento, Calif., Carl (Amy) White of Rochester, Anthony White of Rochester, Denise (Robert) Songstad of Rochester, and Victoria White of Rochester; and 19 nieces and nephews.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.
Memorial service and inurnment will be held at a time determined later.
