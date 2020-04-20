Philip Howard, 92, a long-time resident of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his daughter’s Rochester home.
Phil was born Dec. 6, 1927, in La Crosse, Wis., to Leslie and Irene (Franz) Howard. After high school graduation, Phil attended Electrical School for six months in Chicago before enlisting in the Army in January 1946. He was stationed in post-war Germany as a radio repairman until November 1948.
Upon his initial Army discharge, Phil started college, but was recalled to active duty November 1950 through September 1951 during the Korean War conflict. Given his experience with electronics, he was sent to Japan for duty with the Yoko Signal Depot. For his service, Phil was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, and Korean Service Medal.
Post-Army, Phil returned to school. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1954 and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Syracuse University in 1959.
He met his wife, Edith Bond of Elmhurst, Ill., while at UW-Madison. They married in 1953, moved to Poughkeepsie, N.Y. in 1954, andto Rochester in 1962.
Phil worked as an electrical engineer for IBM from 1954 through 1987. Among his many achievements, Phil’s inventions of apparatus and techniques for optical character and pattern recognition were assigned multiple patents.
Phil and Edith raised three children, Paul, Glen and Amy. They were founding members of Elim Baptist Church, now known as Oasis Church. Phil also served many years on the Board of Directors for Camp Victory. His other passions included flying both small airplanes and glider planes, international travel, downhill skiing and windsurfing.
Phil was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Edith, sister Sally Grabinski, son Paul Howard, and grandson Andrew Howard.
He is survived by his son Glen Howard (Jill) of Foster City, Calif.; daughter Amy Smith (Patrick) of Rochester; sister Evangeline Jordan of Abilene, Texas; brother Earl Howard (Joan) of La Crosse; 10 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations to Camp Victory (campvictory.com) or Oasis Church (oasisrochester.org) are preferred.