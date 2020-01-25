Phillip James Condon, 62, of Virginia Beach, Va., died on Dec. 18 after a short battle with lung cancer at Sentara General Hospital, VIrginia Beach, Va.
Phillip was born on Dec. 8, 1957, in Minneapolis to Robert and Gretchen Condon. The family moved to Albert Lea, where he grew up and went to school. Phillip joined the U.S. Navy in June 1977 and retired in July 1997, after 20 years of faithful and dedicated service. He earned the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer and served aboard many naval vessels including submarines. After retirement, he was employed at Home Depot and in later years started a handyman business and then worked as a truck driver for U.S. Express.
On Dec. 5, 2019, he married Ramona Zook Hernandez. Together, they shared many adventures in traveling, camping, hiking and skiing. Their dream was to purchase an RV and travel.
Phillip is survived by his wife, Ramona Condon, Virginia Beach, Va.; his parents, Robert and Gretchen Condon, Rochester, formerly of Litchfield; his brothers, Michael (Pauline) Condon of Baxter, Patrick (Judy) Condon of Piedmont, S.D., and Peter Condon of Rochester; sisters, Maureen (Greg) Beishir of St. Louis, Mo.; Margaret (Patrick) Mulligan of Rochester, Melissa (Tammy) Renee of Litchfield, and Polly (Jeffrey) Waldbillig of Rochester; and nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5455 50th Ave. NW, Rochester with visitation an hour before the service. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.