Phyllis J. Amy

Phyllis Jean Amy, 92, of Chatfield, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Campus, surrounded by her family.
Phyllis was born to Artie and Gusta (Vrieze) Bacon in Preston on Nov. 29, 1927. She attended and graduated from Chatfield High School
Phyllis married Curtis L. Amy on Sept. 24, 1949, in Preston. Together they raised four sons. They enjoyed camping, traveling and visiting relatives.
Phyllis enjoyed crocheting, baking, visiting with her neighbors at the independent apartments and assisted living, helping bake pies for Western Days at her church, and going to events for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She retired from working at Chosen Valley Care Center in the kitchen and laundry.
She is survived by four sons, Conrad (Chris) of rural Lanesboro, Wayne (Julie) of Swea City, Iowa, Kerry (Marianne) of Rochester, and Donald (Barbara) of Chatfield; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie, Jennifer, Tyler, Trevor, Justin, Darrin, Andrew, Jessica, Tim, Nathan and Jordan; 19 great-grandchildren, Emilie, Rebecca, John, Anna, Amira, Waleed, Jibril, Kinley, Madi, Bryce, Emma, Eveyln, Paityn, Harper, Avery, Olivia, Luke, Jaxon and Hudson; and one sister, Rita Simonson of Preston.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Artie and Gusta Bacon, and her husband Curtis, (March 16, 2004); and brother in-law James Simonson.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Chatfield United Methodist Church with Pastor David J. Stoeger officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Riley Funeral Home in Chatfield and one hour before services Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the Fountain Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fountain.
