Phyllis Jean Waadevig passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Chosen Valley Care Center with her family by her side.
Phyllis was born on June 18, 1933. Her parents were Irvin and Marian (Soiney) Vickerman. Phyllis married Clifford Waadevig on Sept. 20, 1950. Together, they raised three children. They loved dancing, camping and getting together with family and friends. Phyllis enjoyed gardening, reading, going to family gatherings and events for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and volunteering at her church. She also found great pleasure in baking and sharing her homemade goodies with family and friends.
She is survived by one son, Andy (Sarah) Waadevig of Chatfield; and two daughters, Deb (Steve) Bushman of Rochester, and Pat (Marland) Jackson of Machesney Park, Ill.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clifford (May 8, 2015), her parents, her brother Paul, her sister Diana and many other cherished family members.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at Riley Funeral Home in Chatfield, and one hour before funeral service at Chatfield United Methodist Church.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, at Chatfield United Methodist Church with Pastor Debra Jene Collum officiating. Burial will take place at Saratoga Cemetery in rural St. Charles.
