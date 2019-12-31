Phyllis E. McCullough, 88, of Rochester, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Saint Marys Hospital.
Phyllis was born March 8, 1931, in Wadena, Minn., to Willard Leroy and Mary Eleanor (McBride) Perkins. After she graduated from high school, Phyllis went on to obtain her nursing degree from Saint Marys School of Nursing. On May 25, 1957, Phyllis married Donald McCullough. Phyllis worked as a surgical nurse for Mayo Clinic at Saint Marys Hospital for over 30 years. Phyllis loved working in her garden, sewing and working on ceramics. She was a member of Church of the Resurrection. She was a kind, caring and helpful woman that loved spending time making memories with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Phyllis is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Donald; four sons, Michael (Connie) of Rochester, Steven (Sandy) of Rochester, David (Dawn) of Rochester, and Patrick of Rochester; five grandchildren, Erik and Madelyn McCullough, Catherine (Luke) Wilder, Andrew (Katelyn) McCullough, and Josie (Refael) Espinoza; great-grandson, Elias Espinoza; sister, Joann Becker; and brothers, Richard and Bill Perkins; and a host of other family and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by five brothers, Francis, Donald, Harold, Vince and Gene; sister, Laone; and by her parents.
A funeral service to celebrate Phyllis's life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester. Visitation will be held 1 p.m. until time of the service. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery Columbarium at a later date.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the McCullough family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.