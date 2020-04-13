With heavy hearts, wonderful memories and lots and lots of love, our Little Rae of Sunshine has been called to heaven to be with her Lord on Friday, April 10, 2020.
RaeAnn (Stocker) Vigen was born Feb. 11, 1947, in Grand Forks, N.D. She was born the second daughter of 10 girls (no boys) to Ralph and Dolores (Travnick) Stocker. Rae grew up in East Grand Forks, Minn., and went to Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School where she played the organ for Masses in high school, played the bells in the band, and was a cheerleader. During the summers, she drove the grain truck for her father, which she thoroughly enjoyed.
Rae met her high school sweetheart and best friend, James S. Vigen, at East Grand Forks Senior High. They were married on July 23, 1966, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks. The two were married for 53 years and had three beautiful daughters: Laurie, Jackie and Jody.
Rae attended Rochester Community College for her Associates RN degree, Mayo School of Health Related Science from 1980-1983 for her Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist degree and the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Il., from 1987-1990 for her B.S. in Health Science.
She was employed at Northwestern Bell Telephone as an operator from 1965-1969. Rae began her 36 years of employment at Mayo Clinic as an anesthesia tech from 1974-1978. She then worked at Saint Marys Hospital as a nurse from 1978-1980, and then as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (cardiac and cath lab anesthetist) from 1980-2010, when she retired.
Her hobbies included crocheting, crosswords, sudoku, reading, ceramics, traveling to Arizona every winter, golfing, playing piano and organ, couples bowling leagues, making tie blankets for the Women's Shelter, helping with Channel One and cooking for Dorothy Day House.
Most importantly of all for many, many years, Rae avidly watched and cheered for all her grandkids at their sporting events.
She belonged to the Catholic Daughters of America at St. Clements of Rome, and Ceramics Club in Sun City, Ariz., and AANA. Rae was a 33-year member of Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Rochester, serving as an eucharistic minister and greeter.
RaeAnn always had a positive attitude, and shared her hope, strength and great smile with her friends and loved ones, as well as everyone she cared for as a CRNA. She took pride in her work, making patients feel comfortable and safe under her care.
Rae is survived by her loving husband, her rock who gave his unconditional love for 53 years, James Vigen of Byron; three daughters, Laurie (David) Mihalik of Sun City, Jackie Yeigh of Byron and Jody (Mark) Roble of Byron; nine grandchildren, Ehrich Rodgers, Kylie, Austin, Kate and Aaron Yeigh, Andrew, Stacy (Klein), Leah, and Amber Roble; one great-grandchild, Brayden; father, Ralph Stocker; nine sisters, Dar (David) Smith, Cathy (Rick) Coulter, Linda (Dennis) DeMers, Becky (Timothy) Gaddie, Peggy (Jeff) Arne, Pam (James) Gabriel, Kim (Greg) Kaiser, Teri (Steve) Johnson, and Cindy (Chuck) Proulx; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend and her second family, Hazel, Tom and Elora.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Dolores; brother-in-law, Greg Kaiser; mother and father-in-law, Myrene and Orlin Vigen; and sister-in-law, Judy Vigen.
Memorials are preferred to Gigi's Playhouse in Fargo, N.D., Seasons Hospice, Channel One Food Shelf, Rochester Women's Shelter, Sacred Heart Catholic Schools in East Grand Forks, or yo the donor's choice.
Due to the current limitations on social gatherings, a service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to Mayo Clinic Oncology, everyone in the chemo department, and all the RNs and those on the Transitional Care Team who helped her. Thank you to Seasons Hospice who provided wonderful care and comfort to her family, and to all who were on this journey with them. Love you all.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com