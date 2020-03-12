Randy Kermit Boelter, 64, of Pine Island, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, surrounded by family at Saint Marys Hospital, following an 18-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Randy was born on April 4, 1955, in Red Wing to Stanton and Diane (Allbee) Boelter.
Randy graduated from Pine Island High School in 1974; three days later, he entered the United States Army. Randy went on the serve 20 years which included two tours in the Middle East during the Golf War. He retired in 1994 as a Chief Warrant Officer 3.
He married Marcia Nei; they later divorced. In November 2001, he married Deborah Peterson, where they lived outside of Pine Island.
He was a very patient, strong, loving and kind person who embraced the challenges that life presented him. Randy enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends, being outdoors, playing cards, genealogy, traveling, four-wheeling and tinkering in his shed.
Randy is survived by his wife, Deborah Boelter; children, Nichole and Jonathon Boelter; three step-children, Christopher (Chinnapak Boonsri) Peterson, Lauren (Nathan) Wallace and Evette (Creighton) Jones; five grandchildren, Kai, Eli, Avery, Kieran and Luca; and his sister, Darla (Gordon) Retterath.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Saint Pius X Catholic Church with Father Russell Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mayo Hospice.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Boelter family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.