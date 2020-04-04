Ray Purves, a lifelong resident of Rochester, passed away on March 28, 2020, at the age of 90. He ran his own business, Ray's Plumbing, for over 30 years and took great pride in his exceptional workmanship. Ray was married to his wife, Phyllis, for 55 years, who along with his daughter, Claudia, preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, John; second wife, Karin Larson; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Due to the present pandemic, no funeral arrangements are pending. Email John.Purves@comcast.net and you will be notified when such plans have been made. A Virtual Memorial website has been established at www.never-gone.com. Please feel free to visit this site and share any remembrances that you may have.