My name is Raymond "Ray" Herbert Johnson, and I was born July 1, 1936 to Ella and Herbert Johnson, during a record-setting heat wave in Minneapolis, Minnesota. I attended Penn Elementary, Jordan Jr. High, and Patrick Henry High School before attending the University of Minnesota in pre-med. While there, I met Barb Christiansen and after our marriage in 1957, we had two beautiful children, Carol (Ohana) and Brian. I worked for American Hospital Supply which led to a sales position based in Bismark, N.D., for three years then returned to a Minneapolis-based territory.
My second marriage was to Rochelle Stensby, a very talented and successful teacher in Rochester. We were married for 13 years before cancer took her life in 1994.
After two years, in 1996, I married another teacher, Mary Luhman, who had also lost her husband, Joel, to cancer. Mary has been a wonderful and helpful wife with whom I enjoyed many good conversations, travels, laughing and loving. Her children, Pete Luhman and Eva Cleet, and mine have given me beautiful grandchildren: Joy Ohana, Josef Ohana, Mariah Luhman, Lauren Luhman, Jack Burt and Yarra Cleet.
I was a proud member of the Army National Guard for eight years, and the Elks, Moose, Eagles, American Legion, and many historical organizations. I enjoyed traveling, tennis, biking, fishing, reading, and seeing our country and its many historical sites during my 83 years.
I am going to enjoy being with my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, but will miss my family and friends. It's been a good life.
There will be a Fellowship service 10 a.m. and a Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 Third Ave. SE, Rochester, MN 55904.