Raymond "Ray" Van Schaick

Raymond Lewis Van Schaick, age 79, of Spring Valley, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Saint Marys Campus in Rochester.
Raymond was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Rochester to George and Dorothy Van Schaick.
In 1965 he was married to Ada Batt and they were later divorced.
On Jan 5, 1980, he married Marilyn (Rudlong) Richards.
Ray drove truck all of his working years, mainly for road construction companies out of Rochester. The highlights of his driving career were the last two when he drove for Van Schaick Trucking, which is owned by his son, Raymond Jr.
Ray enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, riding 4-wheeler's, and so on, but he loved spending time with family and friends, especially by holding social gatherings in "his" garage.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Marilyn; one sister Susie (Neal) Richards; two step-sons, Kevin (Melanie) and Kenny; three sons, George, Raymond Jr. (Tina), and Adam; one daughter, Renae Hisey; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Raymond was preceded in death by his father, George Van Schaick; mother, Dorothy Van Schaick; two brothers, Fabian and Francis; and two grandchildren, Daniel and Abigail.
Due to the public health concerns, a family graveside service will take place at Our Saviors Lutheran Cemetery in Spring Valley, on Tuesday, April 7.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
