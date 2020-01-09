Reggie "RA" Rasner, Jr., of Prior Lake (formerly of Rochester), passed away Jan. 8, 2020, at the age of 84. A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 with visitation one hour prior at McKenna Crossing Chapel, 13810 Shepherds Path NW, Prior Lake.
RA was a true family man. He enjoyed boating, roller skating and traveling. He will be remembered always for his eclectic spirit and generous heart.
He will be missed by his wife of 61 years, Sandy Rasner; son, Reggie (Sandy) Rasner III; grandson, Aaron (Jane) Rasner; siblings, Farrel (Liz) Rasner, Barb Roach, Larry (Nancy) Rasner, and Kenny (Val) Rasner; and other loving relatives and friends.
