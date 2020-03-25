The Rev John P. Trelstad, age 89, of Edina, Minn., passed on to glory to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 19, 2020, surrounded by family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. John and Carey Trelstad of Atwater, Minn.
He was born in Atwater. John's father was the pastor at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Atwater where John was confirmed. John played basketball at Atwater High School and went on to attend St. Olaf College where he received honors in majoring in chemistry and was accepted to the University of Minnesota medical and dental schools. John received a calling to serve Christ and decided to attend Luther Theological Seminary, graduating and receiving his first internship in Austin.
In 1956, John married his wife Carol whom he had met at St. Olaf, and John was called to be a pastor at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester. John served Zumbro for 23 years as assistant and Senior Pastor where he dutifully served through driving the building of a new church, playing in the Chatfield Brass Band, singing in the Rochester Male Chorus, and dedicating himself to ministering to the congregation until 1979, when he accepted a call to serve as Senior Pastor at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church of Edina. John served Shepherd of the Hills until his retirement in 1993.
During retirement, John loved to fish and spend time with the family at his lake cabin. John was active in his Synod Senior Band where he loved to play his saxophone, and took great pleasure in working for CES Ministries in Minneapolis.
John and Carol became members of Normandale Lutheran Church where they actively sang in the church choir. John and Carol were married for 63 years and lived in Edina until his death.
John is survived by his wife Carol; sister Mary Lou Slinden of Litchfield, Minn.; children Peter Trelstad (LaVaun), Kari Petree, and Marit Trelstad (Bjorn Larsen); and six grandchildren, Erik Trelstad, Anders Trelstad, Brandon Petree, Natalie Petree, Tove Trelstad-Larsen, and Kai Trelstad-Larsen.
Memorials may be offered to Community Emergency Service, 1900 11th Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55404, or Normandale Evangelical Lutheran Church of Edina.
Funeral arrangements are through Washburn McReavy and services are postponed, to be announced at a later date.