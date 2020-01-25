Richard "Dick" Bartels, age 78, of Rochester, passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by children, Michelle (Jim) Anderson and Sean (Missy) Bartels; loving grandchildren, Cameron and Dalton Anderson; and his brothers, Bill (Pam Sheean) Bartels and Jim (Susie) Bartels; and sisters, Karen Whitted and Kathy (Jim) Lauer; nieces, Lisa and Tanya; nephew, JJ, and friend Corey Dunker. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marie (Wiltgen) Bartels, father, Lester Bartels, and nephew, Dale.
Dick graduated from Lourdes High School in 1959.
Dick contributed to his community through a variety of restaurants he owned in and around Rochester: Bandanas, Corner Cafe and Millville Cafe. He cared greatly for the customers who walked through his doors, always offering a smile and often making them laugh. His jovial personality was unforgettable, reminding others to embrace the playfulness of life. His contagious laughter touched so many lives that will always be remembered.
Come celebrate Dick and the laughter he brought into our lives. Stop by Sunday, Feb. 9 anytime between noon and 3 p.m. at the American Legion, 915 21st Ave. SE, Rochester, MN 55904.