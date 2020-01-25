Richard "Dick" James Sackett, 77, of Dodge Center, passed peacefully surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on April 14, 1942, to Floyd and Wanda (Kramer) Sackett. He attended school in Dodge Center.
Dick married Sharon (Quimby) on April 10, 1965, and had five children together. He was a road and pipeline construction worker most of his life. Dick hunted and captured wild animals. He enjoyed fishing, card games, watching sports, bowling, playing softball and spending time with his family, especially, his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The grandkids loved when he would give them ice-cream from the freezer. He loved playing slots on his iPad and the family would sometimes call him "Attorney Sackett" because he always wrote down his big wins. Dick was strong in his faith and led many people to the Lord.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Marty (Stacey), Mike (Damiana), Dart (Sheridan), Devon, and Alisha Stahler (Mike); 28 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Jerry, Peg (Tex) Madsen, Beverly Barry, Barbra (Ron) Post, Phyllis Posey (Jim), Denny, and Jeannie (Gary) Johnson; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty; granddaughter, Aubrey.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Rochester Assembly of God, 4240 18th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901.
Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 with an hour of visitation prior.