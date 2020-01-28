The memorial service for Richard Dohrn will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lake City with Pastor David Peters officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Lake City.
Richard Martin Dohrn, 75, of Lake City, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning, Jan. 24, 2020, at his home in Lake City. He was born on July 11, 1944, in Chester Township, Wabasha County to Emil and Anna (Dankers) Dohrn. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Lake City. On Sept. 3, 1966, he married Bonnie Hoops in Lake City.
Richie worked for Tennant & Hoyt Flour Mill/Horizon Milling in Lake City for 37 years. After his retirement, he worked for Ag Partners in Goodhue part-time, and was still actively working. Richie enjoyed riding his motorcycle; he especially liked following the Lake City Basketball teams and attending games. He enjoyed teaching his grandson how to fish, and having breakfast with his friends at the Whistle Stop. Richie was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, the Lake City Sportsman Club and Lake City American Legion Post #110.
Richard is survived by his wife, Bonnie Dohrn of Lake City; two daughters, Kimberly (Dale) Adler and Kelly Dohrn, both of Lake City; three grandchildren, Travis Duden, Grayce Adler and Amanda Dohrn, all of Lake City; sisters, Esther (Louis) Prigge of Lake City, LaVerna Dohrn and Jane Thompson, both of Scottsdale, Ariz.; brothers, Donald Dohrn of Plainview and Vernon (Tina) Dohrn of Lake City; and brother-in-law, Donald Ebling of Rochester. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Lorraine Ebling, Marvel Dohrn and Luella Eggenberger; brother, Rollie Dohrn; and sisters-in-law, Pat and Marian Dohrn; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Eggenberger.
Friends and family may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.
Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com.