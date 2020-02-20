Richard Darrell Hahn, age 64, died in peace on Dec. 6, 2019, at Saint Marys Hospital after a short stay.
He was a farmer and logged until retiring. He enjoyed fishing, coon hunting, ginseng hunting, and doing word search books.
He is survived by his mother Louise; two sisters Karen (Kevin Olson) Schwartz of Elgin and Kristie (Craig) Birch of Spring Valley; three brothers, Ronald Hahn of Adams, Rodney (Heather) Hahn of Spring Valley, and Robert Hahn of Spring Valley; two sons, Darrell (Laura) of Chester, Iowa, and Mathew (Laura) of Carpenter, Iowa; a daughter, Maggan of Osage;, 11 grandchildren, Jeremy, Mallara, Zack, Nathen, Nevaeh, Tiffany, Trevor, Adam, Jacob, Emily, and Benson.
Richard was preceded in death by his father Darrell, son Richard Hahn Jr., and brother.
Celebration of life for Richard will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the VFW Hall in Spring Valley.