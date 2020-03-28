Richard "Dick" Robert Klassen, 65, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Nov. 13, 1954, in Wabasha to Donald and Esther (Hielscher) Klassen. He graduated in 1973, from Plainview High School and then from Winona State University in 1977.
On June 4, 1977, he was united in marriage to Kristine Kroening at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Plainview. They moved to Brainerd, where he managed the Ehlers Department Store until moving to Red Wing in 1987, where he became vice president of the Ehlers Department Stores. He then worked for the Southeast Technical College setting up numerous programs for the college. He continued his career working for Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Red Wing, Edina Realty and for the last number of years for Haley Comfort Systems where he was store sales manager.
Richard was a member of the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing and a past member of the Red Wing Lions Club. He was a sports enthusiast, which included golf, deer hunting and fishing, never missing a fishing opener, along with watching the Vikings, Timberwolves, Twins and Gophers. Dick enjoyed coaching his sons in youth sports and loved being part of the chain gang for football! He loved vacationing especially going to the ocean and walking the sandy beaches. He loved going out with family and friends to have a good time! He will always be remembered for his positivity and great smile.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Kris; three sons, Kevin (Cathy) of Eden Prairie, Corey (Rachel) of San Diego, and Kyle of Keystone, Colo.; three grandchildren, Kobe, Kimi and Carter; his mother, Esther Peterson of Dodge Center; his siblings, Don of Edina, Jean (Bob) LaCroix of Arizona, Dan (Lori) of Alexandria, Judy (Tom) Biers of Dodge Center, Tom (Sandy) of Edina and Pete (Carrie) of Plainview; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald; stepfather, Ralph Peterson; one brother, Eddie; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Klassen.
A visitation and Mass of Resurrection will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.