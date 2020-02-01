Richard James Merkley, age 65, passed away on Jan. 30, following a lengthy, fierce battle with mesothelioma.
I was born in the mid-'50s in Denver, Colo., the middle of seven kids, and loved growing up next to the Rocky Mountains, where I spent much of my time as a youth mountain climbing, caving, skiing, hunting and fishing.
Following graduation from Colorado State University with a degree in horticulture, I wanted some adventure in my life before settling down to a steady job and so enlisted in the Peace Corps, and served on the island of Grenada in the West Indies working as a sugarcane agronomist. The friendly people, breathtaking scenery, exotic food and gorgeous climate as well as the Cuban revolution made for an unforgettable experience. The 2-1/2 years that I spent down there were some of the best times of my life and was truly an adventure which I enjoyed every minute of.
Health issues forced me to return home in December 1980, and after a long recovery, I took a position as a facility manager at an ag chemical warehouse in Delta, Colo. This is where I met my beautiful future wife, Dawn, and our relationship bloomed while traveling throughout the Northwest U.S. After getting married I started a career in ag chemical sales beginning in North Platte, Neb., then Sioux City, Iowa, and ten years later found us settled in Rochester with Allison and our son, Andy, and the youngest daughter, Lauren, in tow. I changed careers in 2000 and went to work in sales for Geotek - a fiberglass manufacturing company for the next 17 years. I truly found my calling there and got enormous satisfaction from my job.
After moving to Rochester, Dawn and I purchased a small, undeveloped acreage and proceeded to create our dream hobby farm and arboretum that we named Cranberry Crossing. We spent the next 20 years having a blast designing and planting fruit orchards, building beehives, creating vegetable and flower gardens and landscaping our blank pallet. Eventually we became vendors at the Rochester Downtown Farmers market, where we sold a huge variety of fruit, vegetable and honey products for 15 years. I loved the comradeship and friendship of the other vendors and market patrons, and I look fondly at the many good times we had there.
In 2012, Dawn and I split off two acres of land from our property to build our retirement "Dream Home," smack in the middle of our orchard. We had hoped to stay in our new home for decades, sadly this was not to be. Fortunately, I have very few regrets. Primarily, I regret not having more time to spend with my surviving family (my dad passed away in 1993). I am leaving behind my mother, Edith; sisters, Diane, Mary Jo (Roger), Julie, and Sue (Karl); as well as my brothers, John (Anne) and Jim (Lori). I have cherished every moment that I have had the privilege of spending with Dawn, my best friend and soulmate, as well as our amazing children, Allison (Andy), Andy and Lauren.
A private living celebration of life was held this past summer. Memories or condolences welcome at rcsfh.mn@gmail.com.