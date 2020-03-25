Richard Paul Pearson, 92, of Rochester, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.
He was born Sept. 29, 1927, to Walter and Luella Pearson in Oronoco. He married Ramona Kerwin on Oct. 24, 1946, and they were later divorced. They had one son, Scott. Richard later married Arlene Schuetz on Nov. 8, 1953. They had three children, Doug, Dan and Diane.
Richard owned Copper Kettle Restaurant in Rochester, where he met Arlene. They both worked at Douglas Aircraft in California. When returning to Rochester, he worked at Doyle Conner Construction and Rochester Public Schools.
Hobbies included traveling the U.S. with Arlene, fishing, hunting, and playing in the stock market.
Richard is survived by his children, Scott (Deb) Pearson of Stewartville, Doug of Winfield, Ill., and Diane (Fred) Peaslee of Rochester; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Buzz (Marilyn) Pearson of Stewartville, and Gene (Patti) Pearson of Rochester; and sister, Doris Speranza of Monona, Wis.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Arlene, and son, Dan.
Sympathy cards can be sent to The Pearson Family, 6543 Stagecoach Road SE, Stewartville, MN 55976.
Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association.
A private family interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.