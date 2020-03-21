Richard "Rich" Jack Thomas, Jr., 72, of Rochester, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital.
Rich was born Sept. 2, 1947, in Mason City, Iowa to Richard and Grace Thomas. He graduated from Titonka High School in 1965. After high school, he attended Baptist Bible College. He enlisted in the Navy Reserve in 1968 and later served in Vietnam. On Nov. 28, 1970, he married his high school sweetheart, Iris E. Michaelsen, at Calvary Baptist Church in Rochester. The couple has since made their home in Rochester. Rich spent most of his career at IBM and has most recently worked for Walmart.
Rich played on his high school basketball team and continued playing long into his adult years. He also enjoyed watching basketball, along with all kinds of sports. For many years, he liked photography and was an avid reader.
Rich placed his trust personally in Jesus Christ as his Savior. He was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rochester. He taught Sunday school and ministered in a local nursing home. He enjoyed listening to music. Early on, he sang individually and as part of the choir.
Rich enjoyed traveling, family vacations and weekend excursions. He loved being together during the holidays and visiting his family. Through the years, Rich attended and supported many sporting events, music, and drama performances of his children and grandchildren.
Rich is survived by his wife, Iris of Rochester; son, Brian (Brenda) of Anoka; daughter, Tara of Quincy, Ill.; six grandchildren, Angela, Jessica, Nathan, Matthew, Lindsey and Alyssa; four brothers and two sisters, Phil, Naomi, Dan, Judy, Tim and Mark. Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Grace.
The family will hold a private burial. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at a later date.
