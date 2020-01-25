Richard Harold Sonnenberg passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Peoria, Ariz. He was born on June 18, 1938, to Harold and Helen (Harvey) Sonnenberg. Richard grew up in Rochester and graduated from Rochester High School in 1956. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as an MP from 1960 to 1966. He worked for IBM-Rochester for 33 years until his retirement in 1991.
He enjoyed his flower gardening, and watching football (Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals), baseball (Minnesota Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks) and hockey (Minnesota North Stars). He also coached youth football in Rochester for many years.
Richard is survived by his wife, Irene (DiMaggio); daughter, Wendy (Todd) King of Rochester; daughter, Jennifer (Tim) Jestus of Byron; son, Todd (Lisa) Sonnenberg of Laurens, S.C.; and stepdaughter, Christine Arniotis of New York; along with nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister, Pat (Dale) Decker of Rochester; and several nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Timothy Lee Sonnenberg; sister, Margie, and brother-in-law, Wayne Iverson; and nephew, Steve Decker.
A celebration of life service will be held in Sun City, Ariz. Burial will be held at a later date.