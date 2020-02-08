Richard "Dick" Dale Stehley, 82, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020, at his home with loving family members by his side. Dick graciously and courageously fought the battle with Parkinson's.
Dick was born on July 22, 1937, in Rochester. He graduated Eyota High School in 1955 and received Varsity Letters in every sport he played, football, basketball and baseball, since 9th grade. As of today, he still holds the Eyota HS basketball single game scoring record of 44 points. He graduated academically at the top of his class. He graduated from Hamline University.
Dick began his career with IBM, working in Green Bay, thus began his admiration for the Green Bay Packers! In 1965, he moved to the Minneapolis area, then raised his family in Edina, while working for IBM for 30 years and Trimin Systems for 5 more years.
Dick supported sports teams including the Minnesota Twins, Golden Gophers and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed camping, fishing and playing bridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations mailed to Hospice of Kona, PO Box 4130, Kailua-Kona, HI 96745 or Parkinson's Foundation https://parkinsonfoundation.org/
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Stehley; children, Theresa (Bruce) Scottberg, Stephen (Isabelle) Stehley, Gregg Stehley, Sharon Tsoumas and Sandra (Troy) Lampley; brother, Jerry (Bonnie) Stehley; sister, Sharon Wilusz; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Barry) Holzworth, Andrew Rehberg, Samantha Stehley, Grant Stehley, Catherine Weeks, Sarah Lampley and Ella Rose Lampley; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.