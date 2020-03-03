Richard William Thimijan, 81, of Largo, Md., formerly of Lake City, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud. He was born Oct. 30, 1938, at the same time as the debut broadcast of Orson Well's War of Worlds, in Lake City.
Son of William and Leota (Prichard) Thimijan, he attended grade schools in Wabasha, Goodhue County and Sugar Loaf Valley until they consolidated to form Lake City Public Schools. Following high school, Richard served in the U.S. Army, teaching radar repair. He then went on to earn his B.S. and M.S. in agricultural engineering from the University of Minnesota. He joined the USDA in 1966 and spent his career working on various projects involving the use of light to control insects, the effects of light on plant growth and measuring the spectral power distribution of plant life. After 23 years with USDA, he retired in 1989.
After his retirement, he assisted teachers at Howard B. Owens Science Center and with the University of Maryland. He also assisted at the Beltville Agricultural Research Center downloading sunlight data. He was a popular teacher and he inspired "The Red Sock Club," a group of students who mirrored his signature red socks. He was also awarded a certificate of appreciation for his work with children at the Science Center.
He was an active WELS Lutheran, regardless of where he was living and taught Sunday school and Bible study for more than 46 years. One of his students once remarked, "He listens to us." May we all listen and learn how much God loves us. He also sang in various choirs throughout his life, including a touring Army choir.
Apart from being impeccably dressed from head to toe, including those red socks, he loved to travel. He was game to go anywhere and everywhere. However, Richard was most at home when he was being a teacher. He was an endless fount of knowledge and he was always excited to share what he knew. He especially loved his work with children. He will be remembered for his great bear hugs that resulted in him lifting you off the floor and spinning you around, no matter how old or how big you got.
He is survived by his brother Ralph's wife Darlene (Steffenhagern) Odden of Frontenac; as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Loyd and Lawrence Thimijan; and three sisters, Frances Steffenhagen, Lucille Steffenhagen and Irene Dankers. Richard never married.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 6 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in West Florence. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, Red Wing. Burial with his father and brother, Lawrence, at the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Red Cross or the veteran's organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.