Richard "Richie" A. Forsyth, III, was born July 23, 1981, in Milwaukee, Wis. Unfortunate tragedy occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, that unexpectedly took our loving father, husband, brother, friend, son, grandson, uncle, cousin and man away at a very young age of 38 from his loved ones with pancreatic cancer at Gunderson Health Systems in La Crosse, Wis.
Richie's huge passionate heart, comical old-soul and warmness will be undeniably missed by his immediate, as well as extended, family members, countless friends and love-filled friendships for his creative-flare with '50s and '60s music and sporadically quoting movie quotes.
Richie is a most passive, loving man; he showed his support, and love as a part-time musician, full-time daddy to four boys, unwavering lover, friend, and companion to a beautiful wife, as well as a brother, uncle, cousin, son, nephew, grandson, etc. Richie enjoyed playing music to brighten everyone around him. This is how he expressed his deep heart full of compassion. Richie was not a judgemental person, Richie was a hard-working man, easy to talk to as well as a great listener. Everyone who knew Richie was blessed to know him, be related to him and honored to be amongst his pureness.
Richard "Richie" A. Forsyth, III, of Galesville, Wis., will be deeply missed by his family - adoring wife, Michelle; two beautiful young sons, R. Collins and Lyncoln; and two wonderful stepsons, Skyliar and Bailey; three loyal pet companions, Able, Tweet-tweet, and Baby Dinosaur George. Richie was the talented and inspiring son of Richard "Rick" and Janet (Goldsmith) Forsyth Jr. and grandson of Barbara Goldsmith; an awesome, compassionate loving brother to three sisters, Sarah (Lucas) Foster, Deborah (Brad) Alspaugh and Julie Forsyth. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard Sr. and Jean (Borden) Forsyth; maternal grandparent, Neeland Goldsmith; and uncles, Tony and Christopher Forsyth.
A funeral service will be held for Richie and his grandfather, Richard at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at Central Lutheran Church, Mondovi with Pastor Rolf Morck and Pastor Mark Stauffacher concelebrating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel and then again one hour prior to the service Saturday at church.
My son... you were the first light of my life. Nurturing you and watching you grow into a caring, loving father was an honor I can never repay. Though I didn't tell you enough, all accomplishments and talents you possessed did not go unnoticed and I am so very proud of you! Music and movies were subjects we (as a family) had in common and you could always make us laugh as well as count on you to know the movie quote trivia answers. Your last days were very tough for all of us. Watching you slip away from us broke my heart and I couldn't stand to watch you in pain so I am thankful God asked you to come to him quickly. You will forever be missed, my dear and only son!
All my love ❤
Mom