Rickie Robert Rajala, 64, passed away peacefully at Saint Marys Hospital on Monday, Dec. 30 in Rochester.
Rickie was born on Oct. 12, 1955, in Duluth. Rickie was a passionate and caring person who enjoyed being around his family and friends and was also a huge Vikings fan. Rickie joined the Army out of High School in 1974, where he served four years. Rickie married Kathy (Muellner) Rajala in June 1974. Together, they had two daughters and three grandchildren, and later divorced.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred Rajala and Kathy Fitzgerald, and his brothers, Dennis Rajala and Bill Rajala.
He is survived by his daughters, Tina (Daniel) Sanchez, Texas, Becky (Randy) Eilert, Florida; grandsons, Austin Eilert, Florida, and Justin Eilert, Minnesota; granddaughter, Katelyn Sanchz, Texas; his ex-wife, Kathy Rajala, Minnesota; girlfriend, Martha Bronstad, Minnesota; brother, Donnie (Barb) Fitzgerald, Missouri; sisters, Linda (John) Bartlett, Nevada, Roxanne (Joe), Minnesota, and Vicky (Jim) Salami, Pennsylvania; and stepfather, Donald Fitgerald, Minnesota.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Jan. 5 at Rochester Cremation Services, 1605 Civic Center Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901, with military honors at noon.