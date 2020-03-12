Someone asked: What made Ricky so likable, kind, generous and compassionate?
The answer is: because Ricky was always happy. Ricky had a deep joy in his heart that showed through in his actions. He didn't have a giddy and bubbly joy, but a solid, sustainable happiness, a satisfaction and trust that everything would always be OK.
Ricky was an ordinary kid, from an ordinary family, who faced extraordinary challenges, and yet, Ricky remained happy.
When Ricky was born with special needs on May 19, 1959, his parents, LeRoy and Gladys (Ohlhaber) Tomfohrde, weren't given much hope. Doctors told them he might not live - but God blessed Ricky, and he LIVED! In 1959, they had two choices: to either raise him or put him in a home. They raised him. The Holy Spirit brought Ricky to faith in Christ Jesus his Lord through infant baptism May 31, 1959 (Rev. Theo. Harr) at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church - Bear Valley, Mazeppa. He was confirmed in faith as a teenager on July 22, 1973, and regularly received Holy Communion for the assurance of the forgiveness of sins.
Ricky didn't TALK a lot about Jesus - he SHOWED Jesus in his daily, selfless living. He helped others whenever the opportunity arose. That made Ricky very happy.
Ricky had an incredible sense of right and wrong, and although he made mistakes, he forgave himself along with others. Ricky trusted everyone. Ricky was friendly; he would stop to greet people wherever he went. Forgiving himself and others gave Ricky peace.
Ricky heard about Jesus as his personal Savior from sin every Sunday (weather permitting). He drove out to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church - Bear Valley, opened it, turned on lights, prepared bulletins, took out the trash, turned up the furnace, shoveled the walk, and got everything ready for the service. Serving God through others gave Ricky joy!
Ricky had purpose. He worked for Ability Building Center. He cleaned the men's locker room at Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center and provided janitorial services at other places through ABC. Being blessed with meaningful employment gave Ricky much satisfaction.
On Tuesday, March 3, Ricky walked the same footsteps that he'd walked so many times, three days a week, in the pre-dawn darkness, on his way to work at DAHLC. He was probably happily thinking about the Minnesota Twins' Spring Training. By God's will, Ricky's life changed suddenly. Concerning the accident, his family has only compassion and forgiveness in their hearts. Everything is in God's time and in God's hands.
Miraculously, Ricky never felt any pain, which gives his family tremendous peace. It was God's will to take Ricky home to the arms of Jesus on Monday, March 9, 2020, where he is reunited with his parents, grandparents, infant sister, Kathy, and sister-in-law, Mindy. In Heaven, Ricky's joy will never end!
Ricky leaves behind three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Randy and Becky Tomfohrde, Roger and Marilyn Tomfohrde, and Russell Tomfohrde; ten nieces and nephews and spouses: Paul Tomfohrde, Angela (Rich) Anderson, Matthew (Tanya) Tomfohrde, Stephanie (Frank) Dickinson, Alicia (Chad) Moyer, Carmen Tomfohrde, Peter (Julie) Tomfohrde, Eric Tomfohrde, Cassandra Benter (Tim Emmons), and Tamara Tomfohrde; and 13 great-nieces and nephews, whom he adored: William and Lily Knopf, Kaylee, Aaron and Nathan Tomfohrde, Audrey Dickinson, Josephine and Katrina Moyer, Arietta and Linnea Tomfohrde, and Owen, Caleb and Levi Benter.
You are welcome to join the family for the Christian Funeral for Ricky Leroy Tomfohrde, which will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Resurrection & Life Lutheran Church (Resurrection Campus), 4520 19th Ave. NW, Rochester, led by Pastors Alan Horn and Daniel Reich. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Resurrection and one hour before the service Saturday. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Mazeppa.
The family appreciatively thanks all who were instrumental in supporting Ricky throughout the years, which allowed him to live a full and independent life, as well as those who cared for him during recent hospital stays.
The family suggests memorials might support one of the following organizations: St John's Lutheran Church - Bear Valley Cemetery Fund, Ability Building Center or Jesus Cares Ministries.
1 Corinthians 15:54b-57 (NIV83) "Death has been swallowed up in victory. 'Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?' The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ."