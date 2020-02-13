Rita Rae (Ritz) Kruesel, 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous, 6-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Rita was born on April 9, 1947, in Manorville, the youngest of seven children. She excelled in school, played the drums in the marching band, and was a cheerleader at high school football games. Rita's first job after high school was as a surgery scheduling administrator at Mayo Clinic. She met her husband of 50 years, Gary, on a blind date. Later in life, after raising three sons, Rita worked at Tyrol Ski and Sports for 33 years.
Rita would do anything for her children, extended family, friends and two granddaughters, Anna Majella and Lorna Rae. Her selfless spirit was obvious throughout her entire life, spreading joy and happiness with a warm smile each and every day.
Rita loved baking and cooking for family holidays and get-togethers. She enjoyed vacationing Up North at Woman Lake and traveling the country with her extended family. She would light up any room with her smile, warmth and optimism. Anytime Rita and Gary visited, they would bear gifts, usually fresh chocolate chip cookies or warm brownies.
Rita was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, an Olympic-caliber grandmother, and friend to everyone she touched with her love and kindness.
Rita is survived by her husband, Gary (a Saint); sons, Jeff (Sheila, Anna and Lorna), Tim (KeCee) and Brian (Paul).
Thank you to Dr. Rhee with Mayo Clinic's Palliative Care Team, Visiting Angels (Sue Koch and Mauricia Dery), and Exercise Mobility for the gentle care and support throughout her entire journey.
A Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, with the Pastor Mike Zaske officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Kruesel family. To leave a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.