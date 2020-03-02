River Jeanne Carver (Dobbs), age 3, of Mantorville, passed away at home in her mother's arms on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from complications of Mabry Syndrome.
River was born Dec. 19, 2016, in Rochester to Jennifer Dobbs and Timmy Carver. River was a strong little warrior and always had a smile on her face. Although there were things River couldn't do, she couldn't walk or talk, but she could spread love with a smile. There are people who have so many blessings that River never had, and yet those blessings at times go unappreciated. They have good health but take it for granted. They can walk but don't know which way to go. They can speak but don't know how to tell others they love them. River taught kindness and patience to others. She gave the gift of unconditional love, to love without words, without limits and without reasons. Through her tough times, challenges and pain, she shined with a special light. The best gift she gave was her life for she truly was a gift.
River is survived by her mother, Jennifer Dobbs of Mantorville; father, Timmy Carver of Kasson; maternal grandmother, Jeanne Dobbs of Wasioja; paternal grandparents, Todd and Misty Sorensen of Kasson; uncles, Luke (Heidi) Dobbs, Matt (Shyanne) Dobbs and Matt Sorensen; cousins, Colby, Reece, Rainey, Serenity, Kauri, Soren, Gavin and Aryanna. River was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, David Dobbs.
Bring a smile and a hug to celebrate and honor River's life from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 Seventh St. SE, Kasson, MN 55944. Time is like a river. You cannot touch the same water twice because the flow that has passed will never pass again. Enjoy every moment of your life.
