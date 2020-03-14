Robert Basil Jahn, age 97, of Spring Valley, died March 11, 2020, at Spring Valley Living. Bob was born April 27, 1922, to William F. Jahn and Benora E. (Fjeld) Jahn on their farm outside of Spring Valley. He graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1939. Bob was united in marriage to Maxine (Dorothy M.) Davis at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Valley on Oct. 28, 1944. They were married for over 75 years.
Together, Bob and Maxine built a very successful farming business and lived and worked on the farm, where he was born, until 2000 when their grandson and his wife bought their farm. Their innovative farming practices in hog confinement, Black Angus cattle, and crop farming received international, national, and state recognition in national farm magazines, newspapers, and journals over the years. Their farm is a century farm with six generations owning, working, and/or living on the farm. He was an exemplary example of life-long education, good ethics, sharing and teaching the importance of humor and compassion for God's creations: human, animal and earth.
In addition to farming, Bob was an active, contributing community member. He and Maxine were also silent financial providers of many community projects with the only return on their investments being the growth of the community and spirit of the Spring Valley they love. Their support of youth programs through FFA, Luther Leagues, and other youth programs showed their love of friends and family through many generations.
Bob was a Board of Director for Home Federal Savings Bank, Board of Director for the Spring Valley Community Hospital and Nursing Home, member of the Spring Valley Sportsman Club, held many positions at their beloved Our Savior's Lutheran Church, member of Fillmore County Pork Producers, and volunteer with various other organizations.
He loved fishing. Lots of fishing. He had many very special fishing buddies over the years and when they passed on, he was excited to fish with his grandson, Rick, and friends. He also liked hunting: deer, pheasants and ducks. He loved traveling with his wife and friends all over the United States and many places in Europe. He offered a great sense of humor, especially when that humor was supplemented by his brother, Willard.
We love you Dad. Always answered by a whisper: "I love me too."
Bob is survived by his wife, Maxine, and two children, Richard (Sharon) Jahn of Spring Valley, and Judy (Dave) Young of Rochester. Also surviving are grandchildren, Richard (Gina) Jahn, Betsy (Mark) Zimmerman, Becky (John) Pagone, Rochelle Tillison and Robert Gust; step-grandchildren, Bryce Young and Taylor (Yvonne) Young. He is survived by 14 great-grandchildren, Shelby (fiancé Connor), Nora, William; Ellie, KT, Michael, Jacob; Sophie, Emma; Evangeline; Kayla, Rhys, Trygg, and Tyler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Willard, and sister-in-law, Vi; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Clifford and Georgine Davis, Roland (Speed) and Carolyn Davis, and Robert and Mabel Davis; and step-granddaughter, Kelsey Young.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Spring Valley Living or Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Spring Valley.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spring Valley with Pastor Betsy Dartt officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Our Saviors Lutheran Church and will continue for one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.