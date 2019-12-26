Robert "Bud" H. W. Budenski, 101, of West Concord, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Kenyon Sunset Home.
He was born Dec. 24, 1917, in Roscoe Township, the son of Louie and Mary (Riggers) Budenski. Bud grew up in Roscoe Township during the Great Depression. He attended country school until the 8th grade. The family moved to Cherry Grove Township, where he made his home on the family farm. He owned and operated a dairy farm and had beef cattle with his three brothers. They did custom work which included silo filling, corn shredding and threshing. They also purchased a sawmill and did custom milling in the 1950s. Together, they were known as the Budenski Brothers who formed Zumbro Threshers, performing threshing shows at their home farm from 1955 to 1971. Bud was a longtime member of the Eagle's Club in Faribault and a member of the Le Sueur Pioneer Power which helped many small threshing shows get started by either loaning tractors, steam engines and other equipment or giving advice. They also performed together in a band called the Pleasant Valley Gang, playing for local dances at nearby Eagles Clubs and local venues in the area. Bud was well known for his hard work. He had a love for tractors, especially, fixing up and restoring antique tractors and machinery. Bud was especially proud of his dairy cows and beef cattle.
Bud is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louie and Mary; brothers, Johnny, Louis, Edward and Albert Budenski; and sisters, Ella Budenski, Rose Nord, Luella Sviggum and Hulda Andrist.
A Memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island, with Rev. Christopher Miller officiating with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Pine Island Cemetery in Pine Island. Memorials are preferred to the Eagle's Cancer Telethon.