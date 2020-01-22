Robert Edward Monson passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was born on Dec. 28, 1932, to Gordon E. Monson and Selma (Swenson) Monson. Robert grew up in Zumbrota and attended Zumbrota High School. After high school, he attended the Minnesota School of Business. He worked for his father for several years before starting his own business. Robert loved trucks so it was only logical that he would set out on his own, building Monson Trucking, Inc.
On Sept. 25, 1954, Robert married Mary Hugstad in Zumbrota, and they lived a happy and long life together, celebrating 65 years of marriage. They moved to Red Wing in 1966, where they raised their family and concentrated on building their business. In 1982, they moved to Duluth, relocating the main office to that location. Robert was active in the MN Permit Truckers Association, Minnesota Trucking Association and The Lions Club as well as the Liberty Mutual Advisory Board.
Robert's success allowed his children to join the business and it thrived for many years.
Robert and Mary enjoyed living on Lake Superior and made many good friends while living in Duluth. As retirement approached, they bought a home in Scottsdale, Ariz., and after several years of being snowbirds, decided to live in Arizona full time.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Mary; son, Mark (Kristi) Monson of Duluth; daughter, Carrie (Roger) Huppert of Scottsdale, Ariz.; granddaughters, Melissa (Johnny) Kim of Franklin, Tenn., Megan (Alex) Licano of Phoenix, and Jessica France (Travis Birge) of Franklin, Tenn.; four great-grandchildren, Everett and Ella Kim and Lexi and Brantley Licano; brother, Donald Monson of Rochester; sister-in-law, Val Hugstad of Laguna Woods, Calif.; sister-in-law, Martha Hoven of Two Harbors; brother-in-law, Paul (Wendy) Hugstad of Irvine, Calf.; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Michael Monson; brothers-in-law, David Hugstad, James Hugstad and David Hoven; and sister-in-law, Helen Monson.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Mahn Family Funeral Home - Larson Chapel in Zumbrota with a one hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in the Zumbrota Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to your favorite charity.