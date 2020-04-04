Robert Harold Hoar, 89, of Rochester died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Seasons Hospice.
Robert was born on March 18, 1931, to Harold and Dorothy (Nelson) Hoar in Blair, Neb.
He was a graduate of Walthill, Nebraska High School in 1949 and went on to attend Wayne State College for one year. He joined the United States Navy and served four years with two tours in Japan. After discharge, he attended Southeastern Technical School in Milford, Neb.
On Aug. 20, 1952, Robert married Janet Darnell in California.
In 1956, Robert began working for IBM in California and then Omaha, Neb. In 1965, he moved to Rochester where he retired from IBM in 1991.
Robert enjoyed woodworking, downhill and cross-country skiing, building furniture, genealogy, photography, camping and traveling.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who always put his family first.
A special thank-you to Dr. Matthew Thomas, Joanne Bates and the Seasons Hospice house staff.
He is survived by his wife, Janet of Rochester; children, Jean (Lyle) Bonebrake of Lino Lakes, Kelly (Jim) Brophy of Coos Bay, Ore., and Scott Hoar of Chaska; and five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Donald.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date at Evangel United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Hoar family.