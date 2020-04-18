Robert Gordon "Pockie" Liljander, 79, of Johnstown, Colo., passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born in Superior, Wis., he was the son of the late Kenneth Gordon Liljander and Irene Agnes Pleski. Pockie graduated from Moose Lake High School in 1958. He then studied at Colorado State College and graduated with a B.A. in social science in 1967, and a M.A. in geography in 1968.
Pockie was always searching to live life with a purpose. He was in the Army, where he spent 23 months in Germany. Shortly after that, he met the love of his life, Patricia. Pockie also worked as a cash register repairman, typewriter repairman, janitor for the college, GS-10 for the CIA -- where he grew bored, managed a health club, was a GM at a lady's figure salon, sold insurance, and finally a real estate agent. Clearly, he was a very ambitious man. In his free time, Pockie enjoyed hunting, archery, fishing, gardening and genealogy. His goals in life were non-material goals, like admiration, respect and individualism.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Patricia Liljander; sister, Patricia Canney; three children, Theresa Kuntzsch, Annette (Jerry) Thibault and Michael (Rhonda) Liljander; eight grandchildren, David Kuntzsch, Matthew Thibault, Kaitlyn (Matthew) Baca, Kiera Thibault, Erin Liljander, Elizabeth Liljander, Emilia Liljander and Eleanor Liljander; three great-grandchildren, Jacqueline Kuntzsch, Sythe Olguin-Kuntzsch and Luna Liljander; and his beloved four legged friends, Tiger, Sweet Pea and Squeaky.
A memorial service for Pockie will be held 4 p.m. Thursday, April 23 at Allnutt Funeral Service, Loveland Chapel. Inurnment will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 24 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor one of Pockie's most valued passions. As the Vice President of the Swedish Genealogical Society of Colorado, Inc., memorials may be sent to: PO Box 746255, Arvada, CO 80006.
