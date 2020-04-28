Robert Bruce Martin passed away on March 30, 2020, after a long illness.
Bob was a loving, devoted husband to Michel for 53 years and a wonderful, dedicated father to his four children, John, Laura, Elizabeth and Theresa. One of his greatest joys in life was spoiling his four grandchildren, Fiona, Morgan, Toby and River, and his beloved dog, Scooter. He is also survived by his siblings, Joann Corsten and Ron Martin.
Bob was born July 4, 1944, to John and Ida Martin. He grew up in Chicago and graduated from Fenwick High School. After marrying the love of his life, Michel Sue Huettl in 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, graduating from Officer Candidate School and Aviation School before deploying to Vietnam. Following his retirement from the Army in 1972, Bob graduated with a bachelor's in psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 1979.
Bob worked as an addiction counselor for over 37 years. Bob poured his heart, soul and legendary sense of humor into sharing his story and guiding others through their personal journeys. After 22 years, he retired from Guest House Inc., but his work continued after his retirement.
Bob will be buried at Marana Veteran's Association Cemetery, and there will be a celebration of Bob's life at a later date. The family would like to thank all of his doctors and nurses at Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, and Carondelet Health -St. Mary's Hospital for their care and dedication over the years and in his final days.
Bob would say to each of you, "If no one has told you they love you today, I love you."