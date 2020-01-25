Robert D. Miller, 90, died Jan. 22, 2020, at his residence in Homestead of Rochester.
Robert was born Nov. 18, 1929, to Harvey and Stella (Swanson) Miller. He graduated from Rochester High School.
Robert served in the Korean War in the U.S. Army. After his return, he married Elizabeth Polzin of Rochester in 1950; they were married for 64 years before her death in 2014.
Robert served as a Police Officer for the Rochester Police Department for 20 years, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant in the Records and Identification Department, now known as CSI. After his retirement from the Police Department, he moved on to become a Systems Analyst to develop a computer software system to track individuals through their time in the judicial system for Olmsted County. He retired from this position at age 62.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty," and sons, Terry and Michael.
He is survived by daughters, Pam (Randy) Ryan and Julie (Dennis) Dyslin; son, Jeffrey (MaryBeth) Miller; and also by eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
His body was cremated. No services were requested.