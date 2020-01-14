Robert E. "Bobby" Nelson, Sr., passed away Jan. 8, 2020, at age 77, at home in Lyle with loved ones by his side. He died after a short illness with cancer.
Bobby was born to Robert and Beth (Abel) Nelson on June 1, 1942, in Blooming Prairie.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Jolee and Joshua; his children from a previous marriage, Robert, Jr., Tricia, Cathy, Cassandra and Dorie; and 14 grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Sharon, Carol, Roger, Barbara and Russell; and his aunt, Marilyn; nephews, nieces and cousins; and also by many friends, including a close friend, Randy.
Bobby was a 1960 graduate of Dodge Center High School in Dodge Center. He served six years in the Navy. After the Navy, he went to Rochester VoTech and later on went back to school for semi-truck driving. He had a mobile home repair business for many years. Later on, he drove for McFarland Truck Lines.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one son, a great-granddaughter, and seven brothers.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at Clasen-Jordon Mortuary with the Rev. Scott Meyer officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m to 8 p.m Thursday, Jan. 16 at Clasen-Jordon Mortuary, 209 Second Ave. NW, Austin, MN 55912, and one hour before the service Friday. A luncheon will be served afterwards.
Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston at a later date.