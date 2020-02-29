Robert Sherwood Curry was born on May 24, 1941, in Providence, R.I., to Raymond and Katherine (nee Catarina Gulimbo) Curry. He passed away at Samaritan Bethany Home on Eighth under the care of Seasons Hospice on Feb. 9, 2020, at age 78.
Bob grew up in Cranston, R.I., and attended Cranston High School, where he participated in football and wrestling and was the 1959 R.I. State Wrestling Champ for his weight class. He attended WPI in Worcester, Mass., in the mechanical engineering program and was hired by IBM in 1963 in Boston. His career brought him to Rochester in 1972 as a Service Planning Representative, and over his 32-year career, participated in the creation of Rochester's most important product, the AS400. The most rewarding position of his career at IBM was as a manager of the world-wide support center of all Rochester products in the last five years before his retirement in November 1993.
Bob was a loving father to his three sons who cannot remember a game, practice or major event he ever missed. He was active in the Rochester Youth Hockey Association, coaching all three sons, on the Board as ice-time coordinator, and all-around fan of the game. Bob was also a mentor to his sons, in life lessons and craftsmanship skills. He was a patient teacher passing on his mastery, and his boys will think of him every time they pick up a tool. Many lessons he taught still echo in their thoughts today and have also been passed down to his grandchildren. Papa's smile and love of family will be greatly missed.
On Aug. 1, 1992, he married his true love, Marjorie Severeid. Bob and Marge enjoyed road trips, traveling throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico; cruises to the Mexican Riviera, Alaskan inland waterway and Caribbean; with a memorable trip to Italy, his mother's homeland.
In 2003, he fulfilled his long-time dream of owning a Corvette! Shortly thereafter, he heard there was interest in forming a local Corvette Club and he was eager to join. The Rochester Area Corvette Enthusiasts (R.A.C.E.) was inaugurated and he and Marge became charter members in 2004. They have thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie of the members over the years and the fun Drives & Dines throughout the countryside and across the U.S. for Corvettes-only car shows.
He is survived by his wife, Marge; sons with Grace Curry: David (Renee), their children Cassandra (Dylan) McGreevy, Giuseppe, and Anthony, all of Rochester; Marc (Jennifer) of Raleigh, N.C.; and Michael (Shelley), their children Sam, Collin and Chase, all of Houston, Texas. He was predeceased by his parents, infant brother, Ronald, and his beloved sidekick, Scot-Chi.
It was with great inner strength that he survived 33 years of ischemic heart disease along with an almost 12-year journey with glioblastoma multiforme. Marge would like to thank his Mayo staff for their advice, counsel and caring: Dr. Sarah Crane (the other love of his life), Dr. Paul McKie and Dr. Joon Uhm. The family appreciates the caring nurses, CNAs (especially Linnea) and other staff at Samaritan Bethany for their wonderful care over the last 22 months, along with the staff of Seasons Hospice in his final two weeks.
Memorials can be directed to Brains Together For a Cure, P.O. Box 8353, Rochester, MN 55901-8353 (brainstogetherforacure.org); or Samaritan Bethany Home on Eighth (staff fun fund), 24 Eighth St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901.
Bob's final act of generosity was to donate his body to the Mayo Clinic/ Olmsted County Study of Aging. A party in Bob's honor will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at the Eagle's Club.