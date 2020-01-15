Robert "Bob" Varshal Sr., age 84, of Austin, Texas, transitioned peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. Bob was born on April 3, 1935, in East Chicago, Ind., to George and Katherine Varshal. He attended Western Michigan University, where he proudly played on their basketball team and majored in business administration. Bob worked at IBM for 38 years in Indiana, Michigan, and Minnesota and retired with IBM in Austin, Texas.
Bob enjoyed everything sports. He continued to play recreational basketball for many years after college and loved going to watch basketball games. His all-time favorite team was the Boston Celtics and he could tell you everything about them. Bob also got so much pleasure out of helping his children keep their lawns beautifully manicured, along with his own. He also kept up with politics and quite a few of his "Letters to the Editor" were published in the Austin American Statesman. Bob loved his annual trip Up North with Joni to visit their friends and relatives, and especially enjoyed their 4th of July celebrations at the Andrus cabin.
Bob and Joni were so very proud of their grandkids and great-grandkids and wouldn't pass up an opportunity to be with their family. They really loved the holiday family gatherings, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. Family was the highlight of their world and it is beautiful that they are together again.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Joni; parents, George and Katherine Varshal; and brother, Jim. He is survived by children, Bob Varshal Jr., Tom Varshal and Linda Maurer; daughters-in-law, Judy Varshal and Alona Varshal; and son-in-law, David Maurer. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jacob and his wife Angela, Jennifer and her husband Bill, and Megan and Katie; and great-grandchildren, Leon, Sidney and Lucy.
In addition to Rev. Sheri Clifton at Bethany United Methodist Church, the family would like to thank the entire staff at Texas Oncology for their gentle care and Ascension Seton downtown Austin for their exceptional care given to Dad. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to Texas Oncology-Austin Central at www.texasoncology.com. Bob's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Jan. 18.