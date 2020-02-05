Robert Wendell Unverzagt Sr., age 92, of Austin, died at the Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield on Feb. 3, 2020. He was born Feb. 5, 1927, to William and Anna Marie (Hanson) Unverzagt near Sargeant. He had six brothers and one sister. He attended Koplin Elementary School in Sargeant and Elkton High School.
At 17, he enlisted in the Navy during WWII and was stationed in Kodiac, Alaska. He served in the south Pacific during the war and received several battle ribbons. The LCT ship Robert served on was chosen to accompany the USS Missouri to Tokyo Bay where the peace treaty was signed with the Japanese.
In 1945, Robert married Elaine Anderson. Robert worked at Hormel in Austin and farmed in the Dexter area. After retirement, Bob and Elaine enjoyed time at the lake and winters in Texas. Robert especially enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, time spent in nature, and of course, his family and extended family. Robert and Elaine had five children, Robert Jr., Karen, Bruce, William and Lynette. Elaine passed away in 1996.
In 1998, he married Vivian Gilbertson in Hidalgo, Texas. They lived at The Village in Austin and later at the Cedars of Austin. Vivian passed away in 2016.
Survivors include his children, Robert "Cork" (Ginger) of Dexter, Karen (Earl) Schellhorn of Chatfield, Bruce (Joann Brewster) Unverzagt of Broomfield, Colo., Bill (Karen) Unverzagt of Rochester, and Lynette (Bruce) Klaehn of Eyota; 13 grandchildren, Jeffrey (Meg), Kristen (Sam), Karnette (Chuck), Laura (Kevin), Mark (Heather), Bill (Laura), Aimee (Matt), Scott (Jackie), Luke, Bret (Lisa), Sarah (Jeff), Shari, and Markus (Lauren); 28 great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene Mullenix of Mount Ida, Ark.; sisters-in-law, Sandra Unverzagt of Dexter, and Jeanette "Pat" Schroeder of Waterville; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends; Vivian's family: daughter, Dianne (Charlie) Hejlik of West Valley City, Utah; two sons, Steve (Diane) Clark of Littletown, Pennsylvania, and Bruce (Carolyn) Clark of Hugo; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Elaine and Vivian; and six brothers, Eldon, Herbert (twin), Roland, Gordon, Roger and Paul.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Chosen Valley Care Center for their wonderful care during Robert's time at the facility and Seasons Hospice for their kind and compassionate care in his last days.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service Friday. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Brownsdale. Military honors are by the American Legion Post 91 and V.F.W. Post 1216. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.