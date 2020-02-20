Rochelle Nelson

Rochelle Ann Nelson, 53, of Duluth, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Aug. 11, 1966, to Donald and Katherine Tradup in Elgin.
Rochelle graduated from Elgin High School in 1984 and later attended Mayo for medical training. She worked several jobs before finding her true calling as a supervisor at DRCC for 26 years where she mentored and cared for many people. She found relaxation while working at Kwik Trip, enjoying the people she served. She loved to take walks, watch crime shows, and spend time with family.
She was her boys' biggest cheerleader. Rochelle was strong willed, and had a warm, caring, generous spirit that embodied her Christian faith.
Rochelle is preceded in death by her father, Donald Tradup, sister, Char Chance, and father-in-law, Raymond Nelson.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond; sons, Camron and Jadon; mother, Katherine Tradup; sisters, Anita (Tom) Werle and Nicole (Keith) McGruder; brothers Don (Shelly) Tradup, Craig (Lisa) Tradup and Luke Tradup; mother-in-law, Margaret Nelson; stepson, Tethaniel; sisters-in-law, Jackie (Maddy) Nelson and Teresa (Brett) Collier.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Peace in Christ Church, 5007 Maple Grove Road, Hermantown, Minn. Visitation will be at 10 a.m.