A memorial service for Rodney Brehmer will be at noon on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel, with Dale Glomski officiating. Burial will be in St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery in Kellogg. Military Rites will be by the Wabasha American Legion Post #50 and Burkhardt - Roemer VFW Post #4086.
Rodney Eugene Brehmer, 77, of Winona and formerly of Lake City, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor in Winona. He was born April 12, 1942, in Wabasha; his parents were Roland Gregory and Margorie Brehmer, and unfortunately, he never knew his father as he was killed in WWII. Rodney was raised by his grandparents, Emil and Myrtle (Kinsley) Brehmer. Rodney attended elementary school in Theilman and Wabasha High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era, and was a former member of the 544th Ordinance Co. Reserve Unit of Wabasha. On March 19, 2019, he married Judith R. Giem in Winona.
Rodney was employed by Meyer Bros. of Theilman, and Admiral Merchants for many years. He then owned and operated R. Brehmer Trucking, hauling cars to Arizona for several years. Rodney loved his horses, and enjoyed going on many trail rides. He also loved to go dancing.
Rodney is survived by his loving wife, Judy (Giem) Brehmer of Winona; two sons, Greg Brehmer of Eyota and Chad Brehmer of Rochester; two grandchildren, Aden and Braden; a brother, Leonard (Pat) Brehmer of Wabasha; brothers-in-law, Dean Wiebusch of Lake City, and John Glomski of Wabasha; half-brothers, Jerry Lehmen of Waseca, and Randy (Connie) Lehmen of Rochester; and special cousins, Bruce and Melanie Freiermuth of Theilman, and Johnny and Jean Glomski of Wabasha. He was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters and one brother.
Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel.
Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com.