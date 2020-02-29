Rodney Olson, age 78, of Inver Grove Heights, passed away Feb. 14, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Delores. He is survived by his son, Michael; grandchildren, Damien, Brandy (Adam); great-grandchildren, Zachary, Eli, and Cora; siblings, Dennis (Jan), Marilyn (Mike), and Rick.
Rodney was a proud U.S. Navy veteran. He grew up in Kenyan.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date and he will be laid to rest alongside his parents at the Kenyon Cemetery, Kenyon.