Roger A. Brueske, age 57, of Chatfield, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Roger was born Sept. 23, 1962, in St. Paul, the son of Otto and Beatrice (Harmon) Brueske. He graduated from Mayo High School and Rochester Community Technical College for automotive technician. Roger worked at several businesses in the Rochester area including Schmidt Printing and, recently, Strongwell in Chatfield.
Roger enjoyed cooking, boating camping, working with his hands and spending time outdoors.
He is survived by his father, Otto Brueske of Rochester; brother, Wayne (Judy) Brueske of Rochester; nephew, Ben (Abbey) Brueske of Rochester; aunts and uncles, Clara and Dave Aarsvold of Kasson,Mary and Dave Stettler of Rochester, and Vera Shones of Millville; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Brueske; aunts and uncles, Betty and Robert Page, Ivan and Carol Harmon, Arthur Harmon, Margaret and George Schleck.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview.
