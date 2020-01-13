Roger Brown

A Celebration of Life for Roger D. Brown, 71, of Rochester will be at noon Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the SMB Disability Solutions Adult Day Program, 2616 East Frontage Road NW, Rochester. Burial of his cremated remains will be at the Lands Cemetery in Zumbrota.
Roger Dale Brown was born on Nov. 7, 1948, in Los Angeles, to Andrew and Lenore (Ragsdale) Brown. He died on Dec. 31, 2019, at his home.
Roger moved to Rochester in 2003 and worked multiple positions at ABC. He retired in November 2019. He participated in the SMB Disability Solutions Adult Day Care Program and enjoyed movies, fishing, walks, coin and pen collecting.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by many cousins, Betty Hunter, David Hunter, Carol Walker, David Kay and Pat Martin; and his adult foster care providers, Pete and JoAnne Timbeross of Rochester.
