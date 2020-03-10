Ronald E. Christopherson, 61, of Ostrander, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Ostrander Care and Rehab.
Ronald Eugene Christopherson was born Jan. 10, 1959, in Rochester to Kenneth and Delores (Bakker) Christopherson.
Ronald enjoyed drawing and was one of the Green Bay Packers biggest fans. He also had a great love for cats.
Ronald is survived by his mother, Delores; brothers, Richard (Charlee) of Stewartville, Dale (special friend Barb) of Ostrander, and Allen of Spring Valley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, and infant sister.
Funeral Services for Ronald will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ostrander with Pastor Herman Bakker officiating. Burial will follow in Ostrander Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ostrander and will continue for one hour prior to the service Saturday.
